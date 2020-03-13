STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Detention not required after probe completion, rules HC

Under the GST system, traders are allowed to claim input tax credit, credit for taxes paid on purchase. The State GST enforcement wing had arrested Bansal on October 25, 2019.

Published: 13th March 2020 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ruled that detention of an accused is not required when investigation in the case has been completed and maximum punishment for the offence for which he has been charged is five years. The Court gave the ruling while granting bail to Atul Bansal, the alleged kingpin of the multi-crore GST input tax credit scam.

Under the GST system, traders are allowed to claim input tax credit, credit for taxes paid on purchase. The State GST enforcement wing had arrested Bansal on October 25, 2019. Subsequently, the GST authorities had completed investigation and submitted in the trial court prosecution report indicating that Bansal was “the master mind behind the GST fraud committed in the name of 20 fictitious business entities.”

Bansal, a resident of Rourkela, was charged for offence cognisable under the GST Act, maximum punishment for which was five years. His bail application was taken up for final hearing on March 6.
The counsel of Bansal expected bail on the ground of completion of investigation and submission of prosecution report in the trial court. The counsel for the GST authorities appealed for rejection of the bail plea “in view of the amount involved in the offence which is to the tune of Rs 266 crore.”

After considering submissions of both sides, the single judge bench of Justice BP Routray ruled that, “When the investigation has already been completed, I do not feel any requirement of further detention of the petitioner inside the custody keeping in view the term of maximum punishment vis-a-vis the period of detention.”

“Accordingly, it is directed that the petitioner be released on bail in the case on such terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial court including the conditions that the petitioner shall not leave the jurisdiction of Sundargarh district without prior permission of the court and he shall not dissuade any witness directly or indirectly by way of inducement, threat or promise acquainted with the facts of the case from disclosing such facts before the court or tamper with the evidence while on bail,” Justice Routray said while disposing the bail petition. Investigations had revealed that the 20 fictitious and dummy firms were created in the name of housewives, taxi drivers, daily wage labourers, plumbers and unemployed youth. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp