Indravati water submerges crops again  

As the village is located in tail end of the canal, it is not included under rabi irrigation programme of left canal system under Kusumkhunti irrigation division. 

Published: 13th March 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 12:12 PM

Farmers walk through submerged crops in Taranja village on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Accidental release of water from Indravati irrigation project damaged  pulses and vegetable crops in several acres of land at Taranja village on Thursday. This is the second such incident in the last two days, the first being reported from Luhagaon village. Water was suddenly released from left canal of Indravati project into Taranja village under Dharamgarh block in the morning, submerging pulses and vegetable crops grown on more than 100 acres of land by 35 farmers.

As the village is located in tail end of the canal, it is not included under rabi irrigation programme of left canal system under Kusumkhunti irrigation division. Affected farmers Judhistir Hans and Rame Lahajal alleged that as per the decision of Indravati project authority, the village was kept out of rabi irrigation programme and they had to grow pulses and vegetables by taking crop loans. They met the Dharamagarh Tehsildar Harekrushna Bariha demanding compensation for the loss. Bariha visited the village to take stock of the situation.

Executive Engineer of Left canal, Ajit Kumar Patra said a team of officers including assistant engineer of the project has been asked to prepare a report on the reason behind sudden release of water and crop loss. 
On Tuesday, pulses grown by farmers were damaged after water was accidentally released from the right canal of Indravati irrigation project in Luhagaon. Like Taranja, Luhagaon is not included in the Rabi irrigation programme of Indravati as it is situated at the tail-end. Unidentified persons opened the right canal gate in the night following which the pulses cultivated by nearly 15 farmers were submerged in knee-deep water.

