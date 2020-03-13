STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
June date for Bezbaroa house resurrection

Renovation of the house of Lakshminath Bezbaroa, the doyen of Assamese literature, at Nelson Mandela Chowk here will be completed by June this year.  

Published: 13th March 2020 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 12:12 PM

The old Bezboroa house | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Renovation of the house of Lakshminath Bezbaroa, the doyen of Assamese literature, at Nelson Mandela Chowk here will be completed by June this year. Member of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Sambalpur Chapter Deepak Panda said walls of the building have been repaired and work on the roof completed. Plastering of the walls will begin shortly. A paste prepared from lime, gum of wood apple and jaggery will be used for plastering the walls. 

After plastering and flooring, interior work will be taken up. Panda informed that the building will be converted into a library-cum-museum which will house the works of Bezabaroa and books of other eminent Assamese litterateurs. This apart, portraits of Bezbaroa, old photographs, artefact of Odisha and Assam will be displayed in the museum.

Panda, who is also the convenor of Lakshminath Bezbaroa Memorial Committee, said it has been planned to dedicate the building to the public on the occasion of the litterateur’s 156th birth anniversary on October 14 this year.  Bezbaroa lived in Sambalpur for two decades from 1917 to 1937. He had constructed two houses in 1924. He lived in one of the houses and used the other as his office. INTACH is renovating the building which was used by Bezbaroa as his office. The renovation work, which started in December, 2018, is going on in full swing .

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is carrying out the renovation work and the work is going on in full swing. Sources said INTACH will start renovation of the other building after completion of the current work. Odisha and Assam Governments have sanctioned `55 lakh and `50 respectively for renovation of the two buildings. Earlier, it was planned to demolish the two buildings to pave way for development of a rotary junction at Nelson Mandela Chowk. However, the proposed demolition was opposed by a group of people.

