Koraput administration shifts focus on foreigners

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Koraput administration has asked the local tourism and travel industry to provide all information on international visitors to the district in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

The health department officials have asked hoteliers, travel agents, authorities concerned at bus stands and railway stations across the district to inform about arrival of foreigners to the district. Two isolation wards have been opened in Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH) and the District

Headquarters Hospital and in the last one month, as many as 32 international tourists, mostly from Italy, have been screened at both the hospitals after their arrival in the district. None were found positive for COVID-19. Chief District Medical Officer Mokorananda Behera said health officials are alert and the situation is being examined every day.

