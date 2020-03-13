Migratory birds on way home

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: After staying at Bhitarkanika National Park for over four months, a large number of migratory birds have started their homeward journey. As per the avian census, conducted in January this year, as many as 1,18,326 birds of 115 species from places as far as Siberia, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Central Europe and Himalayan region visited the park this winter, said DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash.

As many as 1,09,059 birds had made the park their migratory home last year. In 2018, the population of 83 species of migratory bird was estimated at 1,12,937 against 76,268 in 2017. In 2016, forest officials had counted 1,06,356 birds against 81,401 in 2015.

Back in 1981, noted ornithologist Dr Salim Ali had visited Bhitarkanika and suggested the Government to declare it as a Biosphere Reserve and to get it surveyed by scientific organisations. But the suggestion has been gathering dust.