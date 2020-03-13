Rice supply stopped, mid-day meal in crisis

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Students of 145 primary schools have been deprived of mid-day meals (MDM) since the last two months as rice meant for the scheme is not being supplied due to procedural lapses and callous attitude of the district administration.

Despite availability of funds, supply of rice was stopped to these schools two months back after irregularities in selection of transport agencies came to the fore. As the administration is yet to float tender for hiring a new agency, rice is not being supplied to 145 schools of the district. Sources said teachers are facing untold difficulties to provide the noon meals to students with many forced to borrow rice from local villagers. In some schools, teachers are serving flattened rice, jaggery and biscuits to students in absence of food grains.

A teacher of Balikuda on condition of anonymity said, “We are running the MDM scheme by borrowing rice from local shopkeeper since the last two months. On many occasions, we have provided flattened rice, jaggery and biscuits to students after convincing their guardians. Now, shopkeepers are unwilling to supply rice on credit anymore and this has put us in a spot of bother.” Some teachers alleged that the district administration had engaged a transporting agency for supplying rice to different schools. However, the agency misappropriated the MDM rice instead of supplying it to schools. It also cheated headmasters of some schools by supplying less amount of rice than the prescribed quota.

Sources said after the agency’s misappropriation came to light, District Education Officer (DEO) Prativa Manjari Das directed the then Block Education Officer (BEO) of Tirtol Biren Mohanty to conduct a probe. During inquiry, the BEO found large-scale irregularities in supply of rice. He then lodged an FIR against the transporting agent with Tirtol police. However, police are yet to arrest the accused agent. Tirtol IIC Krushna Prasad Mishra said basing on the FIR of the BEO, police registered a case against the agent last month. Investigation is on to verify the irregularities and the accused will be arrested soon. There are 1,382 primary schools in the district.

Grains of corruption

