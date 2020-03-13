Shambhavi Puraskar for Hiradhara Sahu  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Forest conservationist Hiradhara Sahu was conferred the ‘Shambhavi Puraskar 2020’ on Thursday for his contributions towards forest conservation in Deogarh district. Sahu led a movement and brought together residents of 900 villages, who worked with him in forest management. His efforts resulted in conservation and protection of 15.9 sq km forest besides getting 6,000 tribal families’ land under Forest Rights Act.

Engineer Anil Pradhan was presented the ‘Jury Commendation Certificate 2020’ for his dedication and selfless service in providing education to underprivileged children in rural areas of Cuttack district.

CEO of Oxfam India Amitabh Behar and Director of Institute of Chemical Technology Prof BN Thorat presented the award and certificate. “It takes years of dedication to uplift a genre.

We have been promoting the social catalysts through this forum by providing them a platform to grow further. Change makers inspire more to follow altruistic principles,” said Shaifalika Panda, CEO of BIPF.

Instituted by Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) in 2014, Shambhavi Puraskar recognises individuals for acts of exemplary courage and for their societal contributions.