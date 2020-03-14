Anti-mining group protests ‘bribery’ bid by agency

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Prohibitory orders have been imposed at Kodingamali village under Laxmipur block with anti-mining group staging a dharna alleging bribing of villagers by Mythri Infra to win their favour.

Mythri Infra has been engaged by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) for bauxite mining in Kodingamali hill.The opposing villagers alleged that staff of the company visited Kodingamali on Thursday and distributed money among some people of the village, which led to tension in the area.

In the evening, members of Kodingamali Surakhya Committee gheraoed the Laxmipur police station accusing the company of bribing villagers to support mining. When officer in charge (OIC) of the police station did not respond, they sat on dharna outside the police station throughout the night till Friday noon. They also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Collector over the issue to the OIC.

Later in the day when anti-mining villagers gathered at Kodingamali mines, police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. To prevent law and order situation, the administration imposed Section 144 in the village.Sub-Collector LM Kohar said the situation is under control and police have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation.