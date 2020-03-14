STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Anti-mining group protests ‘bribery’ bid by agency

Sub-Collector LM Kohar said the situation is under control and police have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Prohibitory orders have been imposed at Kodingamali village under Laxmipur block with anti-mining group staging a dharna alleging bribing of villagers by Mythri Infra to win their favour.
Mythri Infra has been engaged by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) for bauxite mining in Kodingamali hill.The opposing villagers alleged that staff of the company visited Kodingamali on Thursday and distributed money among some people of the village, which led to tension in the area.

In the evening, members of Kodingamali Surakhya Committee gheraoed the Laxmipur police station  accusing the company of bribing villagers to support mining. When officer in charge (OIC) of the police station did not respond, they sat on dharna outside the police station throughout the night till Friday noon. They also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Collector over the issue to the OIC.

Later in the day when anti-mining villagers gathered at Kodingamali mines, police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. To prevent law and order situation, the administration imposed Section 144 in the village.Sub-Collector LM Kohar said the situation is under control and police have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp