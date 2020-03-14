BJP stir over urban CHC demand

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Members of BJP’s district unit staged a protest in front of the old District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) at Mangal Bazar here on Friday. As the new DHH was made operational about 5 km from Jharsuguda town and health services at the old building remained suspended, the party leaders demanded that the latter be immediately declared an urban CHC with 50-bed facility and round the clock ambulance service.

Former MLA Radharani Panda said due to suspension of health service at the old DHH, residents are facing innumerable problems. The assurance of the Health Minister to provide all health services has not been fulfilled in the district, she said.Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha State unit president Tankodhar Tripathi also took part in the protest.