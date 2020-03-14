Coronavirus scare: Odisha Assembly adjourned till March 29

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Assembly Speaker on Friday adjourned the House till March 29 in view of the coronavirus outbreak threat, even as members of Opposition BJP protested the decision. Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro announced the decision after a voice on a motion moved by Government chief whip Pramila Mallik.

BJP members rushed into the well of House shouting slogans even as Speaker announced adjournment of the House. While Congress members supported the motion, BJP lawmakers opposed the move saying that the situation in the State does not warrant such a drastic move and will spread among the people.

The motion moved by Mallik said the House may be adjourned till March 29 because of the spread of coronavirus across the world in an alarming way. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also declared COVID-19 as a pandemic, she said, adding that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also made a statement on the situation.

The motion maintained that discussion on budgetary provisions of different departments which were listed till March 29 may be done away with and the budget passed without discussion on March 30 when the House reassembles.

However, leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik said there is no need for adjourning the House as Parliament and assemblies in several states are in session. “We can effectively face the corona challenge through proper discussion, if the House runs as per schedule,” he said.

Deputy leader of the BJP Legislature Party Bishnu Sethi said by adjourning the Assembly, the Government is triggering “unnecessary panic” among people. Senior BJP MLA Jay Narayan Mishra said, “We are behaving like escapists. Adjournment of the House gives a wrong signal. It gives the impression that we are scared of coronavirus. Adjournment of the House is not acceptable at all.”

Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi said though schools, colleges and cinema halls are shut in Delhi, Parliament and Delhi Assembly are in session. Majhi further alleged that the move to adjourn the House is aimed at skirting opposition criticism over deposits of Lord Jagannath in the cash-starved Yes Bank.

Congress legislature party leader Narasingh Mishra, however, welcomed the move to adjourn the House, saying it was the right step. Slamming the BJP for criticising the Government’s move, Mishra said the saffron party is trying to derive political mileage out of the issue. Congress members Santosh Singh Saluja and Tara Prasad Bahinipati accused the BJP of adopting double standards and said the saffron party’s criticism in the State is not in conformity with the Central Government’s guidelines on coronavirus.

Grievance cell of CM postponed

Chief Minister’s grievance cell and joint grievance cells at district level will remain closed till March 31 in the wake of novel coronavirus scare. People can send their grievances online.