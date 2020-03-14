Minor among 3 nabbed for gang-rape

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Police have arrested three youths including a minor boy for their alleged involvement in gang-rape of a minor tribal girl of Kusumput village on Friday.Two among the accused are Akash Nayak and Tushar Harijan.

Jeypore Sadar police informed that the girl was on her way home while the three motorcycle-borne youths abducted her on March 10. They took the girl to a bush where they committed the crime and threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident. She, however, informed her family members a day after the incident and they lodged a police complaint on Thursday against the three accused. Police recorded statement of the girl on Friday and nabbed the three youths. Jeypore Sadar OIC Siba Sahu said the accused will be produced before court and juvenile justice board on Saturday.