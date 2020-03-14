Odisha DGP Abhay advises officers to adhere to necessary precautions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: As the Odisha Government on Friday declared coronavirus a ‘State disaster’, DGP Abhay on Friday discussed the measures to be taken to check coronavirus threat.

During a meeting through video conferencing at State Police Headquarters here, Abhay advised police to adhere to all necessary precautions and use hand sanitiser and masks.

Special DGP, SAP, Manoj Chhabra, ADGP (Hqrs) VT Mishra, ADGP (Law and Order) Saumendra Priyadarshi, IGP (Modernisation) Rekha Lohani, IGP SCRB Rajesh Kumar and IGP (Provisioning) Yatindra Koyel were present.

At Bhubaneswar, Commissionerate Police cancelled all the permissions granted to organise meetings, seminars, rallies and marriage processions in the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. According to COVID-19 Odisha Regulations-2020, Commissioner of Police and Additional CP have been empowered to enforce the guidelines issued by Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi extended support and cooperation to the department officials and said they can seek assistance from them to trace any coronavirus suspect and ensure that he/she is quarantined.

Sarangi also said Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) can approach the CP if they require to impose restriction on entry at any particular location. This apart, he also said police personnel feeling unwell can return home on doctor’s recommendation and before applying for leave.

“As per the State Government’s directive, instructions have been given to DCPs, ACPs, police stations and PCR vans personnel. Cinema halls and gymnasiums will remain closed till March 31,” said Sarangi. PCR vans personnel will inform the cinema hall owners about the Government’s directive, he added.