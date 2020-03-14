STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

PMAY fraud: Cops face inaction heat

Police are afraid to touch the accused persons who enjoy political patronage, allege locals

Published: 14th March 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tirtol police inaction against sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members accused of swindling lakhs of rupees under the rural housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has fuelled public resentment in the area.

Block officials of Tirtol have lodged complaint against representatives of several panchayats who were found collecting money illegally from beneficiaries to provide them houses under PMAY. Though police have registered cases, no arrests have been made so far.

On February 27, the State Government had asked Tirtol block administration to lodge FIR against panchayat samiti member of Bisunpur and the then PEO Tapu Mohapatra for collecting bribes from PMAY beneficiaries and disbursing funds to fake beneficiaries. While the PEO was suspended, block officials were asked to recover the PMAY funds from ineligible beneficiaries.

Similarly, block development officer of Tirtol Ranjan Kumar Panda lodged an FIR against husband of Sanra panchayat sarpanch Sasmita Das after it was found that he was collecting bribes from beneficiaries to provide housing units under PMAY. The accused, Surendra Das, along with the local gram rozgar sevak had allegedly collected `500 to `1,000 from each beneficiary for extending PMAY benefits. Though police registered a case against Das, he is yet to be arrested.  

This apart, the Tirtol BDO had lodged complaint against a transport agent, identified as Panchanan Mohanty, for misappropriating rice meant for of Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme last month. Though a case has been registered, the accused is yet to be arrested.

Locals including PMAY beneficiaries alleged that the accused persons enjoy political patronage and thus, police are afraid to touch them.

Tirtol SDPO Deepak Kumar Jena said police have no evidence of the accused collecting bribes from beneficiaries in Sanra panchayat. “Investigation is on in other cases and the persons involved will be arrested if found guilty,” he added.

Irregularities in distribution of PMAY benefits have also come to the fore in Gopalpur and Patilo panchayats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp