PMAY fraud: Cops face inaction heat

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tirtol police inaction against sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members accused of swindling lakhs of rupees under the rural housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has fuelled public resentment in the area.

Block officials of Tirtol have lodged complaint against representatives of several panchayats who were found collecting money illegally from beneficiaries to provide them houses under PMAY. Though police have registered cases, no arrests have been made so far.

On February 27, the State Government had asked Tirtol block administration to lodge FIR against panchayat samiti member of Bisunpur and the then PEO Tapu Mohapatra for collecting bribes from PMAY beneficiaries and disbursing funds to fake beneficiaries. While the PEO was suspended, block officials were asked to recover the PMAY funds from ineligible beneficiaries.

Similarly, block development officer of Tirtol Ranjan Kumar Panda lodged an FIR against husband of Sanra panchayat sarpanch Sasmita Das after it was found that he was collecting bribes from beneficiaries to provide housing units under PMAY. The accused, Surendra Das, along with the local gram rozgar sevak had allegedly collected `500 to `1,000 from each beneficiary for extending PMAY benefits. Though police registered a case against Das, he is yet to be arrested.

This apart, the Tirtol BDO had lodged complaint against a transport agent, identified as Panchanan Mohanty, for misappropriating rice meant for of Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme last month. Though a case has been registered, the accused is yet to be arrested.

Locals including PMAY beneficiaries alleged that the accused persons enjoy political patronage and thus, police are afraid to touch them.

Tirtol SDPO Deepak Kumar Jena said police have no evidence of the accused collecting bribes from beneficiaries in Sanra panchayat. “Investigation is on in other cases and the persons involved will be arrested if found guilty,” he added.

Irregularities in distribution of PMAY benefits have also come to the fore in Gopalpur and Patilo panchayats.