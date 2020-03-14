STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

RGH falters without admin

The superintendent post is vacant since January 24 after Dr DB Panda was promoted as director.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: IF the struggle to provide quality healthcare amid inadequate doctors and paramedics was not enough, the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) now has to deal with vacant posts at the top most level as director, superintendent and deputy superintendent.

The superintendent post is vacant since January 24 after Dr DB Panda was promoted as director. But he was relieved on March 3 following his transfer to Bhubaneswar. Around the same time, the deputy superintendent post also fell vacant.

The vacancies has affected administrative functioning of the RGH as the in-charge director Dr Sudharani Pradhan has no financial and decision making powers.   

RGH’s administrative inertia owing to vacancy of director post has been continuing for the last 27 months.In line with administrative structure of Capital Hospital at Bhubaneswar,  the Health & Family Welfare department through a notification in December 2017 upgraded the post of the chief medical officer (CMO) of RGH to director who would be assisted by a hospital superintendent in the rank of Level-1 additional director and a deputy superintendent.

Following this, the then CMO Dr RC Behera in January 2018 had assumed charge as Superintendent and additionally made in-charge Director till May 2018.

Subsequently, a regular Director held the office for just a month till his transfer and Dr DB Panda was made in-charge Director briefly. Again another regular Director held the post for a month. Subsequently, Dr UB Das was made in-charge Director for few months before Dr NR Naik joined as regular Director for nearly a year till his retirement in December 2019. Dr Panda was made regular Director on January 24 this year, but the post fell vacant from March 3 with his transfer.

In-charge Director Dr Pradhan said the order for posting of deputy superintendent has been issued by the Government and the posts of director and superintendent would also be filled up shortly.On the other hand, there are 50 doctors in the RGH against the requirement of 73. Contractual appointment of para-medical staff from District Mineral Funds has been stopped by the Sundargarh administration over technical reasons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp