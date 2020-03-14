RGH falters without admin

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: IF the struggle to provide quality healthcare amid inadequate doctors and paramedics was not enough, the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) now has to deal with vacant posts at the top most level as director, superintendent and deputy superintendent.

The superintendent post is vacant since January 24 after Dr DB Panda was promoted as director. But he was relieved on March 3 following his transfer to Bhubaneswar. Around the same time, the deputy superintendent post also fell vacant.

The vacancies has affected administrative functioning of the RGH as the in-charge director Dr Sudharani Pradhan has no financial and decision making powers.

RGH’s administrative inertia owing to vacancy of director post has been continuing for the last 27 months.In line with administrative structure of Capital Hospital at Bhubaneswar, the Health & Family Welfare department through a notification in December 2017 upgraded the post of the chief medical officer (CMO) of RGH to director who would be assisted by a hospital superintendent in the rank of Level-1 additional director and a deputy superintendent.

Following this, the then CMO Dr RC Behera in January 2018 had assumed charge as Superintendent and additionally made in-charge Director till May 2018.

Subsequently, a regular Director held the office for just a month till his transfer and Dr DB Panda was made in-charge Director briefly. Again another regular Director held the post for a month. Subsequently, Dr UB Das was made in-charge Director for few months before Dr NR Naik joined as regular Director for nearly a year till his retirement in December 2019. Dr Panda was made regular Director on January 24 this year, but the post fell vacant from March 3 with his transfer.

In-charge Director Dr Pradhan said the order for posting of deputy superintendent has been issued by the Government and the posts of director and superintendent would also be filled up shortly.On the other hand, there are 50 doctors in the RGH against the requirement of 73. Contractual appointment of para-medical staff from District Mineral Funds has been stopped by the Sundargarh administration over technical reasons.