SCB prepares to deal with COVID-19

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital here have geared up measures to increase the capacity of existing special isolation ward to deal with coronavirus, if necessary. Besides looking out for a place to quarantine more number of suspected patients, the hospital authorities have also written to Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) seeking supply of drugs, other materials and budget requirement for human resources and EIF for coronavirus ward.

In the letter, the hospital authority has sought supply of drugs and estimated a budget of Rs 68 lakh towards deployment of staff. “Presently, we have adequate doctors, staff, medicine and other materials to deal with 54 beds including 8 ICUs in the existing isolated ward. However, after WHO declared coronavirus outbreak to be a pandemic, we have initiated steps to increase the capacity of the existing ward,” said SCBMCH Emergency Medical Officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana.

While 17 more beds will be arranged to increase the capacity of isolation ward to 71, letter has been issued to the authority for supply of drugs, other materials and a budget requirement for human resources and EIF to meet the emergency, he added.