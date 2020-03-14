School asked to pay Rs 5L to student

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum has directed the principal and secretary of St Xavier’s High School here to pay Rs 5 lakh to a student and the vice-president of parents’ association for violating norms of Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The student, P Shakti Prakash, and vice-president of parents’ association Purna Chandra Mohapatra had filed a case against the principal and secretary of the school along with Regional Director, CBSE Bhubaneswar and secretary, CBSE New Delhi for violating norms of the act.

Prakash had alleged that his studies were affected owing to deficiency in services provided by the school. Similarly, Mohapatra had stated that a few teachers of the institution did not possess the requisite qualification as per CBSE norms.

Besides, he had said that the school charged exorbitant fees which did not match the amenities available for its students.

Irked by Prakash’s allegations, the principal issued him a transfer certificate in September 2015. His parents were asked to reply to a show cause notice in this regard. Even after the student’s parents replied to the notice, the secretary of the school refused to re-admit Prakash to the institution.

They then approached the Commissioner of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) in this connection. However, the school did not comply with the directive of the commission to allow Prakash to get re-admitted within seven days.

Acting on the petition filed by Prakash and Mohapatra, president of the forum S Chaudhury directed the principal and secretary to pay Rs 4 lakh for violation of RTE Act and Rs 1 lakh for deficiency in service and mental agony caused to them.The school was also asked to pay Rs 20,000 towards cost of litigation within 30 days of the order issued by it.