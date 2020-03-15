42 mining protestors arrested   

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Tension ran high in Kodingamali village under Laxmipur block after police arrested 42 members of the anti-mining group on Saturday. Prohibitory orders continue to be imposed and three platoons for force have been deployed in the village.The villagers were nabbed for allegedly gheraoing the Laxmipur police station protesting bribing of villagers by Mythri Infra to win their favour. The anti-mining group protested against the arrest.

Mythri Infra has been engaged by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) for bauxite mining in Kodingamali hill. People of 22 villages in the block are opposed to mining at Kodingamali bauxite mines demanding the appointment of locals in the mines, development of the area and shifting of bauxite dumping yards from Kakrigumma.

The opposing villagers alleged that staff of the company visited Kodingamali on Thursday and distributed money among some people of the village, which led to tension in the area. In the evening, members of Kodingamali Surakhya Committee gheraoed the Laxmipur police station accusing the company of bribing villagers to support mining. When officer in charge (OIC) of the police station did not respond, they sat on dharna outside the police station throughout the night till Friday noon.Laxmipur SDPO Aswini Nayak said police forces have been deployed in the mines to prevent the situation from flaring up.