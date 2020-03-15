STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

42 mining protestors arrested   

 Tension ran high in Kodingamali village under Laxmipur block after police arrested 42 members of the anti-mining group on Saturday.

Published: 15th March 2020 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Tension ran high in Kodingamali village under Laxmipur block after police arrested 42 members of the anti-mining group on Saturday. Prohibitory orders continue to be imposed and three platoons for force have been deployed in the village.The villagers were nabbed for allegedly gheraoing the Laxmipur police station protesting bribing of villagers by Mythri Infra to win their favour. The anti-mining group protested against the arrest. 

Mythri Infra has been engaged by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) for bauxite mining in Kodingamali hill. People of 22 villages in the block are opposed to mining at Kodingamali bauxite mines demanding the appointment of locals in the mines, development of the area and shifting of bauxite dumping yards from Kakrigumma.

The opposing villagers alleged that staff of the company visited Kodingamali on Thursday and distributed money among some people of the village, which led to tension in the area. In the evening, members of Kodingamali Surakhya Committee gheraoed the Laxmipur police station accusing the company of bribing villagers to support mining. When officer in charge (OIC) of the police station did not respond, they sat on dharna outside the police station throughout the night till Friday noon.Laxmipur SDPO Aswini Nayak said police forces have been deployed in the mines to prevent the situation from flaring up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp