Advisory for Odisha police personnel against Coronavirus issued

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: DGP Abhay on Saturday issued an advisory to all SPs and DCPs of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for safeguarding on-duty police personnel against coronavirus. All police personnel must ensure social distancing, personal and family hygiene with practice of frequent hand washing, he said while cancelling all police functions.

The DGP has asked the officials to take adequate preventive measures to avoid crowding and mass gathering as per the Odisha Covid-19 Regulation, 2020 issued by the Health and Family Welfare department.



“Where necessary, take steps to impose required restrictions on assemblies and congregations aiming at ‘Social Distancing’ to contain spread of the disease by invoking powers under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and CrPC and keep a close watch on social media to check rumour-mongering on Covid-19,” the advisory stated.