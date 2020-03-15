STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD asks BJP not to play politics over coronavirus

Stating that the Centre and Odisha government have declared COVID-19 as a disaster, the BJD leaders said BJP should realise the seriousness of the issue now.

BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJP described the proactive steps taken by Odisha government to tackle spread of coronavirus as a diversionary tactic to stop a debate on parking of Shree Jagannath Temple funds in a private bank, the ruling BJD on Saturday called upon all to fight the pandemic unitedly going above political differences.

The Assembly was adjourned after taking all political parties and leaders into confidence including the leader of Opposition, senior BJD leaders said at a media conference here and asked BJP leaders not to indulge in falsehood in this regard. The BJD leaders said after the Assembly was adjourned, a sensitisation programme for MLAs was conducted under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Stating that the Centre and Odisha government have declared COVID-19 as a disaster, the BJD leaders said BJP should realise the seriousness of the issue now. “Before commenting on the steps taken by state government, BJP should have seen how States ruled by the party, including Haryana have taken similar steps.

The BJD leaders assured that funds of Shree Jagannath Temple deposited in Yes Bank are safe. Stating that everybody should believe the Reserve Bank of India, they called upon all the political parties not to politicise the issue. An adjournment motion has already been discussed in the Assembly and the Speaker has formed a House Committee to probe into the issue, they said and added that let the panel do what is required.

Stating that Rs 200 crore provided to create awareness about COVID-19 is an initial allocation, the BJD leaders maintained that funds will not be a constraint. Deputy Chairman of the Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma, Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra and Advisor of Mission Shakti, Lopamudra Buxipatra addressed the media conference.

