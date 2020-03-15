STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP slams government for adjourning House over Yes Bank crisis

'We condemned unequivocally the government’s decision to suspend the House and urge upon the Assembly Speaker to reconvene the session as per the schedule,' Majhi said. 

Published: 15th March 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday criticised the state government for suspending the budget session of Odisha Legislative Assembly midway to escape the attack of Opposition over Srimandir funds deposit in crisis-hit Yes Bank.

“It is not possible for the government to get away from the Yes Bank scandal so easily. The BJP will rest till the people involved in the mismanagement of the shrine’s funds are taken to task,” Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik told a media conference here.

Dubbing the adjournment of the Assembly under the plea of coronavirus outbreak is calculated move of the ruling BJD to save its face, Naik said the government knew fully well that it cannot get back the Srimandir deposit from Yes Bank on March 19 as promised. The coronavirus scare is a just a plea to save the government from further embarrassment. Nothing will stop the Opposition from unearthing the truth, he said.

With not single positive case of coronavirus in the State, the situation is quite normal. There is nothing to be scared as Assembly is out of bounds for outsiders. The suspension of the ongoing session exposed escapist attitude of the government, said BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi. He said the Parliament session is on despite the fact that many people are coming from abroad to the national capital. Besides, Assemblies of many states, including Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab and Rajasthan, are in session, he added.

“We condemned unequivocally the government’s decision to suspend the House and urge upon the Assembly Speaker to reconvene the session as per the schedule,” Majhi said. 

What is unfortunate is that demand for grants of all departments will be passed in guillotine without any debate. The government is setting a bad tradition in the Parliamentary democracy, he added.

Deputy leader of BJP in the OLA Bishnu Sethi said the BJD is afflicted by the deadly virus after the government’s misdeeds in the Srimandir affairs were exposed. By adjourning the Assembly, the government is triggering unnecessary panic among people, he added.

Reiterating his demand for a White Paper by the government on its deposits in Yes Bank, Sethi said his party will take the issue to the people if its demand is not met.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Assembly Odisha Government Yes Bank
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp