CBI registers cheating case against seven East Coast Railway officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The CBI registered a case against seven officials of East Coast Railway and proprietor of a private firm over an alleged tender scam. During 2016-17, they had entered into a conspiracy regarding execution of a tender for signalling works, supply of critical material, installation and commissioning of electronic interlocking at Sargipali, Jarpara, Bamur and modification of existing electronic interlocking at Kerejenga station.

Tender was floated on February 1, 2016, and three bidders, including Thakur Enterprises in Cuttack, Rajiv Kumar Thakur, had participated. Thakur Enterprises had quoted bid of Rs 15,50,91,826, which was 61.42 per cent more than the original tender value, and the conspiracy to award him the contract caused a loss of Rs 5.9 crore to ECoR.

Sources said in return the ECoR officials received undue advantage from Thakur in terms of valuable articles and cash deposits in their bank accounts. CBI had carried out raids at different places in the State on Friday, they added.