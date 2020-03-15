Coronavirus: Foreign tourist movement on Odisha government's radar

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up efforts to prevent coronavirus outbreak in the State, Odisha government has launched a massive exercise to track the movement of foreign tourists on its soil. The government has begun to fish out records of tourist arrivals from countries affected by the pandemic and trace them. An estimated 5,078 foreign tourists visited Odisha between February 1 and March 12.

While Puri recorded 1,204 tourists in February and 231 in March, Khurda district reported highest 2,269 tourists in February and 256 in March. Nearly 630 tourists visited Konark besides 200-odd who toured tribal areas in Koraput and Kandhamal districts.



Though most of the tourists were from the US, UK, Germany and other European countries, what has pressed the panic button is that nearly 200 were from Italy, which is now the epicentre of COVID-19 after China. The Italian tourists are learnt to have left the State last month. Director of Tourism Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav said data on the movement of foreign tourists and their origins are being collected from different destinations.

“Tourist officers and local police have been asked to verify how many tourists have left and how many are still in the State. Once the data is compiled, it will be easier to track them,” he said.



Meanwhile, in a major preventive measure, movement of tourists from Puri to Konark, Chilika and Satapada have been restricted. Tourist buses have been suspended and foreign visitors advised not to go to those places and also avoid gatherings in Puri.



Tourism department has already asked the hotels and other hospitality units providing accommodations to tourists to collect their detailed travel history and intimate the local health authorities if they come across anyone with symptoms.

“We had a videoconference with district Collectors and they have been instructed to get the travel history of foreign tourists staying in the State. We will take stock of the status and there is no reason to panic,” Jadhav added.



Health authorities have also swung into action to extend support for immediate screening of tourists. Director, Public Health Dr Ajit Mohanty said a medical team examined health of a group of tourists from Denmark after they sought screening at a hotel in Puri.

“Medical officers of other areas have been advised to do accordingly whenever any tourist seeks help,” he added. As the state government sounded partial lockdown and imposed restriction on visit to crowded places, tourists have cut short their tour and started returning to their respective nations. Chairman (Odisha chapter) of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Gagan Sarangi said the return of Danish tourists scheduled on March 19 has been preponed and they will leave on March 17.



“It is difficult to arrange flights for foreign tourists as flight operations have been cancelled to many affected nations,” he said.