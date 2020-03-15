STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 scare: Lithuania girl under isolation in Puri

The girl and her mother had come to Puri a fortnight back and were staying in the hotel and has been suffering from cold, cough and fever since their arrival.

Published: 15th March 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus| A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)

A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

PURI/BALANGIR: A minor girl from Lithuania was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) at Puri on COVID-19 suspicion on Saturday. After preliminary examination, she was allowed to go for self-isolation in a hotel near Puri beach.

The girl and her mother had come to Puri a fortnight back and were staying in the hotel. She has been suffering from cold, cough and fever since their arrival. Her mother took her to a private hospital on Saturday where doctors referred her to the DHH. 

ALSO READ | 26 and counting: Maharashtra tops Kerala, now has the most coronavirus cases in India

However, after examining her health and travel history, the DHH authorities allowed her to remain under self-isolation. Before arriving in Puri, she and her mother had not travelled to any COVID-19 affected country. Chief District Medical Officer Dr Nilakantha Mishra said the girl has been suffering from flu for the last two weeks.

“As a precautionary measure, we admitted her to the isolation ward in the hospital. As the girl felt uncomfortable in the ward, her mother requested us to keep her under isolation in the hotel room and give her the prescribed medicines”, he informed. 

Her blood and swab samples will be sent for coronavirus test. The Puri administration had issued advisory to hotel owners, private hospitals and pathology labs to report any person, particularly international tourists, suffering from cold, cough and fever.  



Couple from Canada tests negative 

The Canada-based Odia couple which was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir on Friday, has tested negative for COVID-19. The couple was discharged and left for their native place Titlagarh.

However, both have been advised for home isolation and will be monitored. Their preliminary blood and swab tests were found negative but their blood samples have again been sent for further examination. 

The husband and wife had come to Titlagarh on Wednesday to attend funeral of the man’s father who died earlier this week. They travelled to India through Mumbai airport from where they took a train to Raipur. They were screened at both Mumbai airport and Raipur railway station. They took another train to Titlagarh from Raipur.

As both of them developed fever and respiratory problems on Friday, they went for medical examination at Titlagarh sub-divisional hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in India
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp