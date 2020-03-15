STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

East Coast Railway gears up to prevent spread of coronavirus

The isolation and quarantine centre beds in the railway premises would be utilised in consultation with State administration whenever needed.

Published: 15th March 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

People wearing masks as a precautionary measure to avoid coronavirus. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid COVID-19 scare, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has geared up to take comprehensive measures to prevent spread of the virus. Railway medical wing and divisional railway managers have been directed to ensure that adequate prevention measures are put in place across the zone.

While control rooms have been set up at important places and staff have been sensitised, separate isolation and fever wards have been set up at railway hospitals.

Ten-bed isolation wards equipped with drugs and life saving equipment have been earmarked in Central Hospital at Bhubaneswar and Divisional Hospitals at Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Visakhapatnam for suspected COVID-19 cases.

A railway spokesperson said people with fever are being separated from other patients. Separate counters and wards with specific signage for fever cases have been set up. Medical staff with protective gears have been deployed at these wards, he added.

“Health staff have been advised to inform local health authorities immediately if any person complains of respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties in any of the railway hospital or health unit in ECoR jurisdiction,” he said.

ALSO READ | 26 and counting: Maharashtra tops Kerala, now has the most coronavirus cases in India

All medical in-charges have been advised to be in constant touch with respective State authorities to obtain guidelines/updates besides taking necessary detection, prevention and curative measures.

The isolation and quarantine centre beds in the railway premises would be utilised in consultation with State administration whenever needed.

Training has been imparted to all health care workers regarding preventive strategies. Health education camps are being conducted in railway settlement to create awareness and public announcements are being made at stations.

Following complaints by travellers that blankets are not being washed, ECoR has directed to replace blankets with extra bed sheets in AC coaches as a precaution to safeguard against possible spread of any infection.“Special emphasis is being given to continuous disinfection of coaches and toilets.

Cleanliness and sanitation in station areas and railway colonies are being strictly monitored,” the spokesperson added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus in India coronavirus death toll COVID 19 Coronavirus symptoms East Coast Railway
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp