East Coast Railway gears up to prevent spread of coronavirus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid COVID-19 scare, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has geared up to take comprehensive measures to prevent spread of the virus. Railway medical wing and divisional railway managers have been directed to ensure that adequate prevention measures are put in place across the zone.



While control rooms have been set up at important places and staff have been sensitised, separate isolation and fever wards have been set up at railway hospitals.

Ten-bed isolation wards equipped with drugs and life saving equipment have been earmarked in Central Hospital at Bhubaneswar and Divisional Hospitals at Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Visakhapatnam for suspected COVID-19 cases.



A railway spokesperson said people with fever are being separated from other patients. Separate counters and wards with specific signage for fever cases have been set up. Medical staff with protective gears have been deployed at these wards, he added.

“Health staff have been advised to inform local health authorities immediately if any person complains of respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties in any of the railway hospital or health unit in ECoR jurisdiction,” he said.



All medical in-charges have been advised to be in constant touch with respective State authorities to obtain guidelines/updates besides taking necessary detection, prevention and curative measures.

The isolation and quarantine centre beds in the railway premises would be utilised in consultation with State administration whenever needed.



Training has been imparted to all health care workers regarding preventive strategies. Health education camps are being conducted in railway settlement to create awareness and public announcements are being made at stations.

Following complaints by travellers that blankets are not being washed, ECoR has directed to replace blankets with extra bed sheets in AC coaches as a precaution to safeguard against possible spread of any infection.“Special emphasis is being given to continuous disinfection of coaches and toilets.



Cleanliness and sanitation in station areas and railway colonies are being strictly monitored,” the spokesperson added.