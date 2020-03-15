IRB constable shot dead by village head

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: An India Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable was shot dead following an argument during a Dola Purnima function in Chaulia village within Sadar police limits on Friday night.Sources said village head Srikant Sahoo slapped the elder brother of the victim, Rama Sahoo, after an argument over a trivial issue. As Rama tried to intervene, Srikant opened fired at him. The constable was rushed to the district headquarters hospital and later taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Srikant fled after the incident and is at large. The incident triggered outrage among the villagers who staged an agitation by placing the victim’s body on the road. They demanded immediate arrest of the culprit.SP Anupama James said a case has been registered and probe into the incident is on. Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed at the village to avert any law and order situation.