Odisha Government forms technical advisory panel to tackle spread of communicable diseases

 Odisha Government has decided to constitute a technical advisory committee to tackle the spread of communicable diseases in the State.

Published: 15th March 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has decided to constitute a technical advisory committee to tackle the spread of communicable diseases in the State. The committee will comprise senior scientists, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and specialists of communicable diseases. The committee will regularly advise the Government on prevention and containment of communicable diseases.

Addressing the mediapersons, Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said the State Government has added two more sections in Odisha Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 empowering Sarpanchs and civic body authorities to collect data on people having travel history to foreign countries.

While Sarpanchs have been asked to send reports to BDOs, municipality officials will submit report to the Collectors and their respective commissioners. Staff of residential welfare societies will help in collection of data in urban local bodies. It has been decided to set up quarantine facilities in block and district levels and districts have been directed to identify places like schools. 

