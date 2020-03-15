STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha safe so far, all suspects test negative for coronavirus

Odisha has so far remained safe from COVID-19 infection as all 22 samples sent for tests have been found negative.

Published: 15th March 2020 08:35 AM

School students covering their faces with masks on their return home after appearing the annual examination in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

On Saturday, a youth, who reportedly returned from Italy, was admitted to the isolation ward at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack with suspected coronavirus symptoms.

On Saturday, a youth, who reportedly returned from Italy, was admitted to the isolation ward at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack with suspected coronavirus symptoms.

The youth, an engineer from Cuttack, had gone to Italy for higher studies and returned home on March 2. As he suffered from cold and cough for over a week, he went to the SCBMCH for medical examination and doctors decided to keep him in isolation. Blood sample, nasal and throat swabs of the youth will be sent to RMRC, Bhubaneswar for test on Sunday.

At present, two suspects, of whom samples of one tested negative, have been kept in the isolation ward. SCBMCH Emergency Officer Bhubanananda Moharana said another man from Kendrapara who has tested negative will be kept under observation till March 18. Earlier, seven persons admitted to the isolation ward with suspected coronavirus symptoms were discharged after they tested negative, he added. Meanwhile, one student from Denmark and another scholar from Japan have been advised to remain in isolation for 14 days.

While the Denmark student came to Odisha in a student exchange programme and is staying in a private hotel at Cuttack, the Japanese scholar is under quarantine in a hotel at Bhubaneswar. Sources said four-members of a family from Balianta have been admitted to Capital Hospital after they landed here from Kuala Lumpur. The couple and their two children have been kept in the isolation ward and their samples will be sent for tests on Sunday. However, the sample of another girl from Bhubaneswar has been found negative. She was admitted to Capital Hospital where she had gone for tests.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus in India coronavirus death toll coronavirus outbreak
