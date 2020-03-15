Odisha teacher arrested for spreading misinformation about coronavirus

By PTI

BHAWANIPURA (Odisha): A government school teacher was arrested in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Sunday for allegedly spreading misinformation about novel coronavirus, police said.

Bindu Mahanand, who works in Dudkel primary school, had allegedly posted a message on popular mobile application WhatsApp claiming that an infected man had returned from Bengaluru and confined himself to his house at Khaliakani village in Golamunda block.

Following this, police and block officials visited the village in Golmunda area to verify the claim made by the teacher, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Dharmagarh, Laxmi Narayan Panda said.

The information was found to be false following which the police registered a case against Mahanand and arrested him, the SDPO said.

The teacher claimed that he was innocent and someone had played mischief using his mobile phone.

The state government had warned that stern action would be taken against anyone spreading rumours about the disease.