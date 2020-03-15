STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sambalpur shifts focus to sensitisation amid coronavirus outbreak

From  closing educational institutions and shutting down public spaces, the Sambalpur administration has stepped up efforts to prevent outbreak of coronavirus in the region.

A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS, Madhav K)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: From closing educational institutions and shutting down public spaces, the Sambalpur administration has stepped up efforts to prevent outbreak of coronavirus in the region. Collector Subham Saxena on Saturday held a meeting with officials of various line departments, heads of religious institutions, civic body and NGOs to take stock of the situation. He sought help of all to create awareness about the disease. It was decided that NGOs will be divided into groups and assigned wards for the purpose. The groups will visit every ward in the city to sensitise people.

The district administration also called upon heads of religious institutions to minimise congregation of people and sensitise them on avoiding public gatherings. The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation has closed down the public places including swimming pools, gyms and cinema halls besides ropeway and planetarium. This apart, several awareness drives have already started in the district under the supervision of Regional Transport Officer, District Rural Development Agency and municipality. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) has delayed its fourth convocation, scheduled on March 30, for an indefinite period in view of coronavirus. The institution, however, has not been closed as the final examination of the first-year students are going on. 

Sambalpur University and Gangadhar Meher University have also suspended classes till March 31. But pre-scheduled examination and evaluation of papers will continue as usual in Sambalpur University. In Gangadhar Meher University, faculty members and non-teaching staff have been asked to remain present in the varsity during office hours

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

Sambalpur administration has called upon heads of religious institutions to minimise congregation of people and sensitise them on avoiding public gatherings.

Public places including swimming pools, gyms and cinema halls besides, ropeway and planetarium closed
IIM-S, Sambalpur University, GM Universities closed but teaching and non-teaching staff asked to report to office daily

