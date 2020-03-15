Universities suspend classes, defer exams amid coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/ROURKELA: In wake of advisory by Health Ministry and Higher Education Department, several universities in the State have decided to suspend classes for safety of students. The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Central University of Odisha (CUO) at Koraput and National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) suspended classes till March 31.

The authorities of BPUT, apart from suspending classes, has postponed its 10 convocations scheduled on March 17. The university has asked all technical institutes, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs and training institutes under the Skill Development and Technical Education department to suspend classes till month end. Exams and evaluations will continue, it said.



ALSO READ | 26 and counting: Maharashtra tops Kerala, now has the most coronavirus cases in India

The hostels will also remain open during this period, BPUT registrar Himansu Sekhar Behera said, adding that the faculties and staff of the university and institutes concerned will attend office on all working days.



The CUO officials asked students residing in the hostels to vacate the premises within 48 hours, starting Saturday evening. The mid-semester examinations for all the programmes in the university have been postponed, while seminar and workshops have been cancelled, the university authorities said. However, the university office will remain open.

The NIT-R on Saturday suspended classes and examinations. However, unlike the CUO, students of NIT-R have been asked to stay in the hostels and those willing to leave will need to take prior permission.



The institution has asked faculty members to provide e-course materials, assignments and other online study materials to students to compensate for the loss of theory classes. Day scholars who want to visit the institute will have to take prior permission of Dean (Student Welfare). Conferences, short term courses have been cancelled and gymnasium, swimming pool, auditorium and library closed.

EDUCATION HIT



NIT-R: Faculty members to provide e-course assignments and other online study materials to students.

BPUT: Classes suspended and 10 convocations scheduled on March 17 postponed.

CUO: Students asked to vacate hostels within 48 hours, mid-semester exam postponed.