Coronavirus impact: No touching Garuda Stambha in Puri's Jagannath temple

PURI: Chhattisa Nijog, the premier servitors’ body of Sri Jagannath Temple, on Sunday imposed restrictions on servitor activities and visiting devotees in view of the coronavirus threat.

Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar said touching of Garuda and Aruna pillars of the shrine has been prohibited and devotees will not be allowed to crowd the spots.

Movement of devotees and servitors will also be regulated to ensure free spaces and prevent crowding.

This apart, the devotees will be required to fill up a self-declaration form stating their own and family members’ health condition and if anyone had been suffering from cold and cough or visited places affected by the virus in the last 15 days.

The declaration form has been made mandatory to gain entry into the temple. The forms would be made available at bus stand, railway station and help desks at the main gate of the shrine.

Similarly, congregation of devotees at Jagamohan and Laxmi temple is prohibited. The devotees will need to enter and exit the temple in queues.

Touching of deities’ idols and artifacts is prohibited. Darshan from ‘Bhitar Kath’ has been stopped till April 15 and restrictions imposed on group dining at Anand Bazar, the mahaprasad market in the temple complex.

A set of guidelines for the servitors has also been issued. They will have to wear masks and wash their hands frequently.

Besides, they have been instructed not to touch the devotees and keep adequate distance from them.

The pujapandas (servitors who offer ‘bhog’ and perform rituals of the trinity) on ‘Ratnasimhasan’ in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, too would need to wear face masks while performing the services.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh urged all servitors and devotees to comply with the directives. He said coronavirus wards have been opened in all 61 PHCs and the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has closed the Sun Temple at Konark for a fortnight. Earlier, tourist buses and package tours to Chilika, Konark and Nandankanan were stopped by the district administration.

The PRI functionaries and panchayat level staff in the district have been asked to gather information and report from their respective areas on return of persons from coronavirus affected states or countries in the last 15 days.

Shrine under watch