Coronavirus preparedness intensified in Odisha's Sundargarh

coronavirus screening

For representation purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid thrust to effectively contain spread of coronavirus, the Sundargarh district administration has intensified preparedness on all fronts including mechanism to strengthen surveillance, awareness and isolation.  

A 10-bed isolation ward for suspects and cases has been set up at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Persons with COVID-19 like symptoms and those with recent overseas travel history will be kept in quarantine at the ward. 

The Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) too has been equipped with a 10-bed isolation ward.

Similarly, a 20-bed ward has been set up at RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH), which also has a well-equipped Intensive Care Unit.  

A meeting of the officials of Public Works Department was held at Sundargarh town on Sunday to augment infrastructure and logistics to deal with coronavirus.  

Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra said a specimen collection centre would soon be opened at the DHH for collection of nasal or throat swabs. 

He said the PWD has been entrusted with the task of setting up isolation wards at 20 community health centres across 17 blocks with necessary amenities. 

Since social distancing has become most vital to prevent spread of the virus, the focus is on surveillance in rural areas.

Panchayatiraj institution members have been sensitized to ensure those arriving from affected areas in their villages do not skip the 14-day mandatory quarantine.  

The CDM&PHO said that on March 17, a sensitisation session of doctors and Public Health Extension Officers will be held.

After the session, the doctors would train personnel at primary health centres who will then train health workers at grassroots level on the virus. 

Meanwhile, so far 44 persons with travel history have been quarantined in the district with 19 of them still in isolation.

No positive Covid-19 case has been reported so far in the district. Of the 19 persons kept in isolation, two arrived in India from Bangladesh by road while three came from Singapore by air. 

All educational institutions including the National Institute of Technology- Rourkela have announced suspension of academic and non-academic activities while Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has introduced safety protocols at its township and work areas and cancelled functions and other activities. 

Comments

