Coronavirus scare makes mutton pricier in Odisha

Surendra Kumar Behera, owner of a meat shop at the morning market in Baripada town said sale of mutton has gone up in the last 15 days. 

Published: 16th March 2020 09:20 AM

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Even as coronavirus scare has led to sharp decline in price of chicken, mutton has become costlier in the town.

While the price of chicken has fallen to below Rs 100 per kg, that of mutton has gone up to Rs 600 per kg.

“Early I slaughtered six to seven goats on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Now the number has gone up to to 12 to 13 on the days,” he said.  

Santosh Kumar Dalei, a fish seller, said demand for fish has remained unaffected in the wake of the threat.

He said the price of fish has increased to Rs 300 per kg due to poor supply.

Chicken shop owner Raju Singh, however, rued the chicken price has gone down to Rs 100 per kg due to the rumours over contracting the disease through poultry meat consumption.

