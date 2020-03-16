Gupteswar Mela in Odisha stopped amid coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Gupteswar Mela at Birmitrapur town was stopped by Birmitrapur police and the venue vacated as a precautionary measure against novel coronavirus.

The fair, held every year after Mahashivratri, was ready to kick-off on Saturday, but permission was withdrawn. Around 200 makeshift shops along with amusement facilities had come up at the venue.

Birmitrapur IIC AC Majhi said police intervention was needed as despite instructions for closure of the fair, some traders opened their shops on Sunday, attracting people from the adjacent weekly market.

The organisers were instructed not to violate the prohibitory orders and vacate the venue in view of public safety.

In a related development, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on Sunday announced to close its IG Park, Jubilee Park and Nehru Park for public till further orders.

Earlier, it had cancelled all bookings of its civic centre for socio-cultural functions.