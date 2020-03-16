STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Assembly panel against new degree colleges in state

The department has decided not to grant permission for establishment of new private degree or professional colleges for five years from 2020-21 academic session.

Published: 16th March 2020 10:23 AM

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The standing committee on Higher Education has recommended to the State Government not to give permission for opening new degree colleges.

The recommendation of the Assembly committee came close on the heels of a similar decision by a high power committee of the Higher Education department to check mushrooming of private degree and professional colleges.

The department has decided not to grant permission for establishment of new private degree or professional colleges for five years from 2020-21 academic session.

The standing committee headed by BJD MLA and former minister Bhupinder Singh has, however, endorsed the decision of the department to allow opening of new educational institutions in educationally backward blocks with less number of colleges. 

The House committee, which scrutinised the demand for grants of Higher Education department, suggested to increase the number of seats in existing degree colleges where students have no option to pursue higher studies after completing Plus II courses.

Highlighting the need for filling up vacant posts of teachers and principals, the committee recommended to expedite the process of recruitment of regular teachers and suitable hike in the salary of the guest lecturers.

Emphasising on more regional directors to monitor over 1,000 Government and aided colleges, the panel pitched for creation of at least 15 regional director posts in erstwhile 13 undivided districts. Currently, five regional directors are looking after colleges.

It also recommended to the Government to consider that the minimum teaching experience of the lecturers for promotion to the reader post should be 23 years instead of 27 years.

Use of MLA Local Area Development (LAD) funds for infrastructure development of private colleges is the other recommendation of the committee.

The State Government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 2,406.51 crore for Higher Education department for 2020-21.

Suggestions
● No permission for new private degree or professional colleges for five years 
● Number of seats in existing degree colleges may be increased
● Expedite recruitment of regular teachers
● Make suitable hike in salary of guest lecturers
● Creation of at least 15 regional director posts

