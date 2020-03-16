Odisha officials asked to sensitise people about coronavirus

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput district administration has asked the nodal officials of block and urban local bodies (ULBs) to take immediate steps to sensitise people on coronavirus on a war footing.

The leaves of Government officials have also been cancelled and they have been asked to remain in their respective headquarters till further orders.

At an emergency meeting of all Government officials of the district, Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra reviewed the situation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and directed the Health department to monitor the inflow of patients in different hospitals round the clock.

He directed all BDOs, executive officers and officials of line department to sensitise the locals, mostly tribals, on the preventive measures.

Among other things, monitoring the movement of foreigners, migrant labourers and tourists and day to day report of medical examination of suspected flu-related cases were also highlighted at the meeting.

The services of teachers, health staff and anganwadi workers will be utilised to spread awareness on coronavirus on regular basis.

The Health department of the district has asked the poultry traders of Koraput, Jeypore, Sunabeda and Kotpad to sell broiler and country chickens only after proper examination of the birds.