Odisha PUC centres which have GST can issue pollution certificates 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) has issued an order that only authorised pollution under control (PUC) testing centres having GST registration and approved in Vahan portal can issue pollution certificates from Monday.

“It is mandatory on the part of every authorised PUC centre to obtain GST registration for issuing pollution certificates and collecting GST from customers. The authorised centres should upload GST registration in Vahan portal of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and inform the RTO concerned for approval,” said the order.

Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of STA Sanjeeb Panda said there are about 1,450 PUC testing centres in Odisha and 75 per cent of those have uploaded their GST details in the portal.

In November, the Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax and GST had directed that the authorised centres must collect 18 per cent GST from the customers on pollution check.

The centres were also directed to register themselves under the GST Act.

In another development, learner’s licence and driving licence applicants will have to deposit the required fee online.