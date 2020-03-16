STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Mayurbhanj villages in dark on coronavirus

The district administration’s failure to create awareness and lack of access to information tools like TV or radio in remote villages has kept people in the dark. 

Published: 16th March 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Subhani Tudu of Bhagbatpur village has not been sending her six-year-old son Sameer to the local anganwandi centre for the last couple of days.

Sameer says the centre was closed but neither he nor his father know why. At a time when the entire State is in a lockdown of sorts owing to fear of coronavirus, people in the rural parts of the tribal-dominated district have no information on the disease.

The district administration’s failure to create awareness and lack of access to information tools like TV or radio in remote villages has kept people in the dark. 

Mandip Singh and his wife Nili of Kainphulia village within Baripada Sadar police limits said they have no TV or radio at home. When they called a relative on the latter’s mobile phone, they heard the recorded audio message on the virus. But they still do not have an inkling on the disease and steps to keep it at bay. The couple said neither announcements were made nor awareness programmes held to spread information on the disease by the district administration in their village. 

Bishot Behera, the owner of a medical store in the town said he had brought 100 face masks a week back but has sold only eight till date. Sources said a majority of medical stores in the town do not have adequate stock of liquid hand wash and other sanitary items.    A few people who are aware are relying on homeopathic medicines.  In Baripada town, where awareness level is high, there is a mad rush for masks and sanitisers. Taking advantage of the situation, unscrupulous dealers are minting money by jacking up prices of the masks and sanitisers. Meanwhile, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Rupavanoo Mishra said an isolation ward with six beds has been kept ready at the district headquarters hospital for coronavirus cases. Steps are being taken to increase awareness on the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Mayurbhanj coronavirus outbreak coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp