Odisha's Mayurbhanj villages in dark on coronavirus

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Subhani Tudu of Bhagbatpur village has not been sending her six-year-old son Sameer to the local anganwandi centre for the last couple of days.

Sameer says the centre was closed but neither he nor his father know why. At a time when the entire State is in a lockdown of sorts owing to fear of coronavirus, people in the rural parts of the tribal-dominated district have no information on the disease.

The district administration’s failure to create awareness and lack of access to information tools like TV or radio in remote villages has kept people in the dark.

Mandip Singh and his wife Nili of Kainphulia village within Baripada Sadar police limits said they have no TV or radio at home. When they called a relative on the latter’s mobile phone, they heard the recorded audio message on the virus. But they still do not have an inkling on the disease and steps to keep it at bay. The couple said neither announcements were made nor awareness programmes held to spread information on the disease by the district administration in their village.

Bishot Behera, the owner of a medical store in the town said he had brought 100 face masks a week back but has sold only eight till date. Sources said a majority of medical stores in the town do not have adequate stock of liquid hand wash and other sanitary items. A few people who are aware are relying on homeopathic medicines. In Baripada town, where awareness level is high, there is a mad rush for masks and sanitisers. Taking advantage of the situation, unscrupulous dealers are minting money by jacking up prices of the masks and sanitisers. Meanwhile, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Rupavanoo Mishra said an isolation ward with six beds has been kept ready at the district headquarters hospital for coronavirus cases. Steps are being taken to increase awareness on the virus.