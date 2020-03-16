STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Political activities in Odisha come to a standstill due to coronavirus scare

Coronavirus

A man wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak speaks on the phone. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Political activities in the State have almost come to a standstill due to the coronavirus scare with the ruling BJD and opposition Congress suspending all programmes in March.

Though the BJP has not announced suspension of any programmes, its activities are restricted to the Capital City and some urban areas.

The ruling BJD had to cancel its mass outreach programme, Biju Patnaik anniversary celebration, because of COVID-19 while Congress suspended a candlelight rally to create awareness about coronavirus on Friday.

The BJD had planned to celebrate 104th birth anniversary of legendary leader Biju Patnaik for a fortnight till March 20 with rallies and other activities all over the State.

COVID-19 LIVE | Fourth batch of 53 Indians evacuated from Iran

The party has also postponed the scheduled State executive body meeting on March 16 for an indefinite period.

With Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issuing an appeal to the people to practise social distancing, leaders of political parties have also curtailed their activities.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra told this paper that no big meetings were planned in his constituency as the Assembly session was on. However, after the session was adjourned till March 31, he is yet to plan anything big. 

Mishra said on the day the Assembly was adjourned, all MLAs were asked to go to their constituencies and make people aware how to tackle the spread of the deadly virus.

ALSO READ | 31-year-old man with travel history to Italy becomes Odisha's first coronavirus positive case

“However, it is up to the MLAs now,” he said and added that a function at Jharsuguda college on April 5 may have to be cancelled if the situation does not improve.

Senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya said as the Parliament session is on, he is at New Delhi.

“I am not scared, but cautious,” Acharya said and added that he is using sanitisers and avoiding handshakes as far as possible.

While the ruling BJD and Congress supported the move to adjourn the proceedings of the Assembly because of coronavirus threat, the BJP had opposed the decision and demonstrated inside the well of the House.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has appealed to every section of society to behave in most responsible manner and refrain from spreading rumours and misinformation.

