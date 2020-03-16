Rourkela Government Hospital upgradation in cold storage despite CM Naveen Patnaik's announcement

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Almost five months have passed since Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced to increase the number of beds at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) from 128 to 400 with a view to upgrade it into a medical college in future. But, there has been no action to turn it into reality.

RGH is the only hospital in the State after Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar where the Director has independent administrative powers.

The Rourkela unit of Congress has been demanding upgradation of RGH and on Friday, a host of senior leaders joined a protest organised by the United Students’ Action Committee over the demand.

Former President of Rourkela District Congress Committee Biren Senapati pointed out that before the 2004 elections, the Chief Minister had laid the foundation for a Government Medical College at Balughat in the Steel City and its hospital at nearby Kuanrmunda block.

He said instead of a Government MCH, the BJD Government in 2009, had facilitated setting up of a private MCH by providing it 20 acre land belonging to RGH for free along with a grant of Rs 10 crore.

Former Congress MLA Pravat Mohapatra criticised the Chief Minister for developing at least 10 district headquarters hospitals into MCHs but ignoring the needs of Rourkela.

He said the Government should merge the ailing private MCH with RGH to declare it a Government MCH.

Significantly, against sanctioned bed strength of 128, the RGH admits around 250 new patients daily. The OPD patients’ footfall hovers between 1,200 to 1,500.

In fact, Rourkela continues to lose ground for having a private MCH even as the RSP-run Ispat Hospital is being upgraded into a medical college and super-speciality hospital.

The three-fold increase in bed strength will entail posting of more doctors and para-medical staff along with augmentation of infrastructure on par with an MCH.