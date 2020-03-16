STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rourkela Government Hospital upgradation in cold storage despite CM Naveen Patnaik's announcement

RGH is the only hospital in the State after Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar where the Director has independent administrative powers. 

Published: 16th March 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Almost five months have passed since Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced to increase the number of beds at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) from 128 to 400 with a view to upgrade it into a medical college in future. But, there has been no action to turn it into reality. 

RGH is the only hospital in the State after Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar where the Director has independent administrative powers. 

The Rourkela unit of Congress has been demanding upgradation of RGH and on Friday, a host of senior leaders joined a protest organised by the United Students’ Action Committee over the demand. 

Former President of Rourkela District Congress Committee Biren Senapati pointed out that before the 2004 elections, the Chief Minister had laid the foundation for a Government Medical College at Balughat in the Steel City and its hospital at nearby Kuanrmunda block.

He said instead of a Government MCH, the BJD Government in 2009, had facilitated setting up of a private MCH by providing it 20 acre land belonging to RGH for free along with a grant of Rs 10 crore. 

Former Congress MLA Pravat Mohapatra criticised the Chief Minister for developing at least 10 district headquarters hospitals into MCHs but ignoring the needs of Rourkela.  

He said the Government should merge the ailing private MCH with RGH to declare it a Government MCH. 

Significantly, against sanctioned bed strength of 128, the RGH admits around 250 new patients daily. The OPD patients’ footfall hovers between 1,200 to 1,500.

In fact, Rourkela continues to lose ground for having a private MCH even as the RSP-run Ispat Hospital is being upgraded into a medical college and super-speciality hospital. 

The three-fold increase in bed strength will entail posting of more doctors and para-medical staff along with augmentation of infrastructure on par with an MCH.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Rourkela Government Hospital Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp