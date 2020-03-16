STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rural parks in Odisha to dot Sambalpur landscape

Published: 16th March 2020

Work on a rural park underway in the district

Work on a rural park underway in the district (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to provide avenues for amusement, recreation and entertainment to people of rural areas, parks will be developed in all the 138 gram panchayats of the district.  Work on the rural parks in as many as 133 gram panchayats has already begun. 

The parks are being developed on land owned by the panchayats. Each park will be spread over 10,000 sq feet and built at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh.

Funds under 14th Central Finance Commission and 4th State Finance Commission besides Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will be utilised for the purpose.   

Coordinator of MGNREGS, Sambalpur, Sobhit Kumar Bishi said work on development of the parks began in January this year and the time limit of each project is one year.

The rural parks will have landscaped trees and plants, pavements, cement benches, lighting, water supply and separate toilets for men and women.

This apart, they will be equipped with seesaw, slide, swing, monkey bar and creepy crawly for children. Moreover, requisite equipment for open gymnasium will also be installed in the facilities.  

Bishi said the parks will be maintained by the gram panchayats from their own resources. Two gardeners and a watchman will be engaged to maintain and guard each park.

The parks will be kept open from 6 am to 9 am in the morning and 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening.

