Section 144 imposed in Odisha's Ganjam over coronavirus scare 

BERHAMPUR: Even as the State is in a partial lockdown over coronavirus fear, the Ganjam administration has gone a step ahead and imposed section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the district as a precautionary measure.

The restriction, which prohibits assembly of four or more persons in an area, was imposed by Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Sunday.

Earlier, he had directed educational institutions, cinema halls and malls to close down till March 31. Restrictions on devotees at ongoing Chaitra Mela at Tara Tarini temple was also imposed.

Lakhs of devotees gather at the shrine every Tuesday in the month of Chaitra to offer prayer to the goddess. In a bid to prevent huge gatherings at the shrine, the Collector has asked the temple administration to withdraw special bus and auto-rickshaw services to the shrine. He also issued an order to stop tonsuring of heads by devotees and asked the servitors to use face masks.

While arrangements for handwashing have been made at the foothills, health personnel have been deployed at necessary places. Similar restrictions have been imposed on ‘Danda Nacha’ troupes.

In the wake of the virus scare, reservation of kalyan mandaps in the city has been cancelled and restrictions imposed on feasts.

The officials concerned have been asked to keep a strict vigil on tourists and picnic spots. Entry to Sunapur beach has been banned by the Chikiti block administration.

The panchayats have been asked to collect details of people returning to the district from other States and countries.

The Collector has urged people not to believe in rumours and asked them call 0680-2224798 or 9439983956 whenever necessary.

He also warned of stringent action against those found violating the precautionary guidelines. Section 144 was also imposed on the day in the wake of the scare in Rayagada district.

Besides, the Khurda administration has cancelled the leaves of all Government employees from Monday. It has also imposed restrictions on movement of tourists to different sites including Kalijai, Nalabana and Mangalajodi in the district.

Coronavirus suspect escapes

A 24-year-old Covid-19 suspect, fled the isolation ward of MKCG Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

The suspect, Prabhat Kumar Palai of Udayagiri village within Krushnaprasad police limits of Puri district, was kept in the ward after his return from Abu Dhabi.

Though no symptoms were seen in Prabhat, his throat swab sample was sent to RMRC, Bhubaneswar for investigation.

After all search to trace him turned futile, the hospital superintendent lodged a complaint with Baidyanathpur police with intimation to others for necessary action.