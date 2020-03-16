STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

SVNIRTAR Director terms BoS illegal

The Director has submitted details of specialisation courses and status of faculties available in the SVNIRTAR to the university for necessary action.

Published: 16th March 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Director of Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), a premier institute functioning under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, at Olatpur here has alleged gross irregularities in constitution of Board of Studies (BoS) for different courses in 2019-20 session by Utkal University.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, the Director Dr Shakti Prasad Das stated that the university on March 3 had reconstituted the BoS for BPT, BOT, BPO, MPT, MOT and MPO courses illegally by violating norms.

Of 11 board members, eight are below the rank of Reader, he alleged.

Despite having the rank above than Reader and specialisation in Physical Medicine Rehabilitation and Orthopaedics, which are integral subjects to Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Prosthetics and Orthotics, non-inclusion of the Director in BoS is unfortunate and injustice to these courses, the letter said.

Das, who has discharged the responsibility of BoS Chairman/member for more than 25 years since beginning of these courses, has been debarred from the panel in 2019-20 academic year.

The Director has submitted details of specialisation courses and status of faculties available in the SVNIRTAR to the university for necessary action.

He also sought the intervention of the Governor, the Minister and Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Higher Education department and Controller of Examination, Utkal University into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha SVNIRTAR
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp