‘Unsuitable’ SCB hospital coronavirus ward in Cuttack sparks fear

CUTTACK: The coronavirus isolation ward in the State-run SCB Medical College and Hospital lacks an environment that prevents spread of the virus.

With a number of outpatient departments (OPDs) and the Opthalmology ward functioning from the very building, the presence of coronavirus suspects and the possibility of COVID-19 patients housed in close vicinity has fuelled fear in the large number of patients visiting the departments.

The special coronavirus unit has been set up on the fourth floor of the building, adjacent to the existing swine flu ward.

While the ground floor of the G+4 building is being used as OPD of the Eye department, the OPDs of Medicine, Rheumatology, ENT, Hepatology, Hematology and Geriatric departments are functioning from the first floor.

The Eye OT complex is located on the second floor and a anti-rabies vaccination center is in the floor.

Apart from the patients admitted to the Eye ward, around 1000 outpatients daily visit different OPDs and vaccination point located in the very building that houses the two isolation wards for highly infectious diseases.

Further, there is no signboard to warn other patients about the location of the quarantine unit of COVID-19.

“We are scared after we came to know of the coronavirus quarantined patients staying in such close proximity,” said Bhaskar Pradhan, who took his ailing wife for check-up at the Medicine OPD.

Further, the coronavirus ward faces a shortage of drugs, human resources and other materials to deal with the cases.

In a letter to the Director of Medical Education and Training, the hospital authorities had sought supply of drugs, masks and protective gear, along with necessary manpower, equipment and sanitation measures for the isolation unit.

As the diet provided to the quarantined persons is of inferior quality, some quarantined persons are ordering food from the online food delivery services.

Though there was a plan for construction of a G+7 building near Diarrhoea ward to house the infectious diseases units, it is yet to be carried out, said a doctor. Hospital authorities declined to comment on the matter.

In a letter to the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), the hospital authorities have demanded supply of drugs, including 200 Oseltamivir Syrup, 2000 Oseltamivir tablets, and other materials like 100 VTM kits, 1000 PP kits, 1000 N95 masks, NIV masks, 15 stethoscopes, 13 pulse oxymeter, two thermo sensors and weighing machines, 100 litres of hypochlorite solution, 4 nebuliser machines, and a budget of Rs 68 lakh towards deployment of 27 staff nurses, 4 pharmacists, 12 Group-D employees, 4 security personnel for the isolation ward and diet for approximately 50 patients daily.