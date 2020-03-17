Avoid shortcuts to mishap, Paradip Port Trust tells fishermen

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The authorities of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) on Monday advised local fishermen to use the designated channel and not take any shortcuts while venturing into the sea to avoid any mishaps.

The PPT advice came in the wake of frequent boat mishaps at Mahanadi river mouth following operations carried out by Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCIL) at the spot.

After dredging operation, a boat named ‘Basudev’ met with an accident while returning to Paradip harbour after catching fish in the sea on March 4.

Another fishing vessel carrying 10 crew members faced a similar mishap on March 11 after the boat hit a heap of sand causing technical snag in its engine.

It was adrift 10 nautical miles of Paradip and the 10 crew members were stranded for several hours before being rescued by local fishermen.

Following these mishaps, local fishermen were apprehensive to use the Mahanadi river mouth route to go the sea for catching fish.

Some fishermen also alleged poor quality dredging work by DCIL.

Addressing media persons, PPT chairman Rinkesh Roy said the dredging operation at Mahanadi river mouth was a success.

Dredging of the 1 km long and 100-metre wide navigational channel was completed successfully on February 26.

He appealed to local fishermen to use the designated channel to go to the sea and not take any shortcuts to avoid mishaps. Fishing trawlers not following the designated channel will be at risk of being stranded.

The marine department of PPT has already installed four temporary buoys in the channel with proper markings that are clearly visible.

The depth of 3.5 metre is maintained at the designated channel of the river mouth even during low tide. Roy said senior hydrographic surveyor of PPT will impart training to fishermen on GPS coordination with proper latitude and longitude on Tuesday.

Dredging of the channel is necessary at regular intervals as the Integrated Fishery Harbour is located 1 km upstream of the river mouth. The Mahanadi river mouth was last dredged almost 20 years back.