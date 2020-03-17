STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Avoid shortcuts to mishap, Paradip Port Trust tells fishermen

The PPT advice came in the wake of frequent boat mishaps at Mahanadi river mouth following operations carried out by Dredging Corporation of India Ltd at the spot.

Published: 17th March 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Indian fishermen

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The authorities of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) on Monday advised local fishermen to use the designated channel and not take any shortcuts while venturing into the sea to avoid any mishaps.

The PPT advice came in the wake of frequent boat mishaps at Mahanadi river mouth following operations carried out by Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCIL) at the spot.

After dredging operation, a boat named ‘Basudev’ met with an accident while returning to Paradip harbour after catching fish in the sea on March 4.

Another fishing vessel carrying 10 crew members faced a similar mishap on March 11 after the boat hit a heap of sand causing technical snag in its engine.

It was adrift 10 nautical miles of Paradip and the 10 crew members were stranded for several hours before being rescued by local fishermen. 

Following these mishaps, local fishermen were apprehensive to use the Mahanadi river mouth route to go the sea for catching fish.

Some fishermen also alleged poor quality dredging work by DCIL.

Addressing media persons, PPT chairman Rinkesh Roy said the dredging operation at Mahanadi river mouth was a success.

Dredging of the 1 km long and 100-metre wide navigational channel was completed successfully on February 26.

He appealed to local fishermen to use the designated channel to go to the sea and not take any shortcuts to avoid mishaps. Fishing trawlers not following the designated channel will be at risk of being stranded. 

The marine department of PPT has already installed four temporary buoys in the channel with proper markings that are clearly visible.

The depth of 3.5 metre is maintained at the designated channel of the river mouth even during low tide. Roy said senior hydrographic surveyor of PPT will impart training to fishermen on GPS coordination with proper latitude and longitude on Tuesday.

Dredging of the channel is necessary at regular intervals as the Integrated Fishery Harbour is located 1 km upstream of the river mouth. The Mahanadi river mouth was last dredged almost 20 years back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paradip Port Trust Odisha Odisha fishermen
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp