Curb on bus intake capacity in Odisha amid coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has directed organisations running bus facilities not to carry passengers beyond their capacity to check the spread of COVID-19.

Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said Government and private buses have been asked not to carry passengers beyond their capacity.

“The bus operators have also been asked to maintain hygiene in the vehicles for the safety of passengers,” he added. In another development, Capital Region Urban Transport has started spraying disinfectants in Mo Buses.

“The frequency of cleaning drives has been increased amidst coronavirus outbreak. To check the spread of COVID-19, additional cleaning measures have been implemented to disinfect all the Mo Buses and bus queue shelters, said CRUT General Manager Dipti Mahapatro.

“We have taken the advise of experts and identified agencies to fumigate the buses. Suitable technical instructions have been issued to create awareness among the cleaning personnel to sanitise buses properly. Poles and doors on buses which passengers regularly touch will also be wiped with disinfectant everyday,” she added.