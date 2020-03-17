Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, family in home quarantine after returning from US

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Dibyasingha Deb on Tuesday registered himself in COVID-19 portal of Odisha government after returning from the US and have gone under home quarantine. He is considered as the 'Aadyasevak' of Lord Jagannath.

A statement issued by his secretary stated that the Puri King and his family members returned to Bhubaneswar on March 15. They have taken all precautions in view of COVID-19 and are now in home quarantine.

"Gajapati Maharaja and his family members have registered their details online in the COVID-19 portal launched by the State Government. They are in good health and will remain in home isolation at their Bhubaneswar residence for 14 days," the statement said.

Gajapati Maharaja has appealed the people who have arrived in Odisha on or after March 4 to register their names in the portal and provide their contact details so that the Government can take necessary steps when required.

He has advised them to remain in home quarantine for at least 14 days and take all necessary precautions as suggested by the State Government.

