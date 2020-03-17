Orissa HC stays OSMCL autoanalyser tender finalisation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL)’s bid to procure fully-automatic bio-chemistry analysers with USFDA certification only while rejecting Indian quality standards has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court issuing a stay on finalisation of the tender.

Acting on a petition filed by an Indian manufacturer, Mumbai-based Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd, the division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra on Monday issued notices to the State Government, OSMCL and the Chief Executive Officer of Government e-Marketplace (GeM) seeking their responses.

In the interim, the bench has allowed the tender process to continue on the condition that OSMCL will not pass final order on it without taking leave of the Court. Advocate Rajeet Roy argued the case for Transasia.

The corporation had invited bids through GeM, the national public procurement portal, to purchase fully automatic bio-chemistry analysers - 9 Floor and 33 Benchtop models - on January 4.

Subsequently, it published a corrigendum in its own website incorporating additional condition requiring the bidders to have USFDA certification for quoted models on January 17.

Transasia moved the Court through two separate petitions after its technical bid for both the models was rejected on the ground that they did not have USFDA certification.

The company alleged that the additional condition incorporated through the corrigendum was “restrictive and discriminatory for Indian manufacturers” and was “solely to favour some other bidder of their liking and interest”.

The condition violated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s notifications specifying that USFDA certificate would only be applicable when Indian standards like BIS/CDSCO/AERB are not available, the petition stated.

The petitioner also challenged the corrigendum on the ground that OSMCL by issuing the corrigendum in its own website after inviting the bids in the portal had violated the MoU signed by the State Government with the GeM.

As per the MoU, OSMCL was to use the GeM after inviting the bids in the portal.

OSMCL’s rejection of the technical bid submitted by it despite meeting Indian standards is “grossly illegal, irrational, arbitrary and legally impermissible as it violated the general terms and conditions of GeM to which it is bound to abide by,” the petitioner alleged while seeking stay on further proceeding of the bids invited on January 4, 2020 till final adjudication on the two petitions.