STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC stays OSMCL autoanalyser tender finalisation

An Indian manufacturer moved High Court challenging the conditions set by the corporation in bidding process.

Published: 17th March 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL)’s bid to procure fully-automatic bio-chemistry analysers with USFDA certification only while rejecting Indian quality standards has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court issuing a stay on finalisation of the tender.

Acting on a petition filed by an Indian manufacturer, Mumbai-based Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd, the division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra on Monday issued notices to the State Government, OSMCL and the Chief Executive Officer of Government e-Marketplace (GeM) seeking their responses.

In the interim, the bench has allowed the tender process to continue on the condition that OSMCL will not pass final order on it without taking leave of the Court. Advocate Rajeet Roy argued the case for Transasia.

The corporation had invited bids through GeM, the national public procurement portal, to purchase fully automatic bio-chemistry analysers - 9 Floor and 33 Benchtop models - on January 4. 

Subsequently, it published a corrigendum in its own website incorporating additional condition requiring the bidders to have USFDA certification for quoted models on January 17. 

Transasia moved the Court through two separate petitions after its technical bid for both the models was rejected on the ground that they did not have USFDA certification.

The company alleged that the additional condition incorporated through the corrigendum was “restrictive and discriminatory for Indian manufacturers” and was “solely to favour some other bidder of their liking and interest”.

The condition violated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s notifications specifying that USFDA certificate would only be applicable when Indian standards like BIS/CDSCO/AERB are not available, the petition stated.

The petitioner also challenged the corrigendum on the ground that OSMCL by issuing the corrigendum in its own website after inviting the bids in the portal had violated the MoU signed by the State Government with the GeM.

As per the MoU, OSMCL was to use the GeM after inviting the bids in the portal.

OSMCL’s rejection of the technical bid submitted by it despite meeting Indian standards is “grossly illegal, irrational, arbitrary and legally impermissible as it violated the general terms and conditions of GeM to which it is bound to abide by,” the petitioner alleged while seeking stay on further proceeding of the bids invited on January 4, 2020 till final adjudication on the two petitions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited Orissa HC
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp