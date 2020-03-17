STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kalyan mandaps, community centres, cyclone shelters in Odisha to be used as quarantine facilities

The Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and NACs have been directed to form teams to oversee sanitary condition and health status of their localities.

Published: 17th March 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday asked all civic bodies to keep kalyan mandaps, community centres and cyclone shelters ready with adequate power back up and water supply for use as transit quarantine facility if necessity arises.

Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department G Mathivathanan issued instruction to urban local bodies (ULBs) and asked them to give a facelift to these establishments with sufficient lights and fans.

If required, the ULBs have been asked to engage facility management agencies with adequate manpower.

The Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and NACs have been directed to form teams to oversee sanitary condition and health status of their localities.

The ward officers have been assigned the role of surveillance officers for their respective wards.

Swachha Sathis engaged for solid waste management have also been asked for collection of information pertaining to presence of foreigner or any inhabitant who visited foreign country in the last 15 days, in their localities and report it to the authorities concerned.

The civic bodies were asked to make water jet machines available at public toilets and Aahar centres within two days. They have also been asked to procure fogging machines and disinfectant spray machines in adequate numbers.

The H&UD Secretary has also issued instruction for closure of parks in urban areas after 2 pm and expedite awareness drives on coronavirus.

The ULB authorities have been asked to prevent any kind of gatherings and advised to maintain regular coordination with district collectors and health department for effective implementation of the government advisories on Corona.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha quarantine facilities coronavirus outbreak coronavirus
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp