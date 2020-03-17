Kalyan mandaps, community centres, cyclone shelters in Odisha to be used as quarantine facilities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday asked all civic bodies to keep kalyan mandaps, community centres and cyclone shelters ready with adequate power back up and water supply for use as transit quarantine facility if necessity arises.

Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department G Mathivathanan issued instruction to urban local bodies (ULBs) and asked them to give a facelift to these establishments with sufficient lights and fans.

If required, the ULBs have been asked to engage facility management agencies with adequate manpower.

The Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and NACs have been directed to form teams to oversee sanitary condition and health status of their localities.

The ward officers have been assigned the role of surveillance officers for their respective wards.

Swachha Sathis engaged for solid waste management have also been asked for collection of information pertaining to presence of foreigner or any inhabitant who visited foreign country in the last 15 days, in their localities and report it to the authorities concerned.

The civic bodies were asked to make water jet machines available at public toilets and Aahar centres within two days. They have also been asked to procure fogging machines and disinfectant spray machines in adequate numbers.

The H&UD Secretary has also issued instruction for closure of parks in urban areas after 2 pm and expedite awareness drives on coronavirus.

The ULB authorities have been asked to prevent any kind of gatherings and advised to maintain regular coordination with district collectors and health department for effective implementation of the government advisories on Corona.