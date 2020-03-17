STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No entry into Samaleswari sanctum till further orders

People maintaining a distance of one metre while having ‘prasad’ in Bhoga Mandap at Samaleswari temple on Monday.

People maintaining a distance of one metre while having ‘prasad’ in Bhoga Mandap at Samaleswari temple on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: From restricting entry of devotees into the sanctum sanctorum of Samaleswari temple to asking people to wash their hands with soaps before entering the shrine, the temple trust board on Monday initiated a number of measures to prevent possible spread of coronavirus.

Devotees were not allowed to enter sanctum sanctorum on the day.

On an average, the temple attracts 4,000 visitors from within the state and neighbouring Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Flow of devotees continued as usual despite a nationwide scare over coronavirus outbreak.

Apart from restricting entry into the sanctum, the devotees are not allowed to touch temple pillars and vital structures including the ‘Parswa Debatas’.

Earlier the devotees were allowed to bring ‘bhoga’ in reusable bamboo baskets to offer the deity, but it has now been replaced with paper bags to avoid passing of the same basket to multiple hands, Trust Board president Sanjay Baboo said.

The temple administration has also taken a decision to maintain a distance of at least one metre between two devotees in the queue for entering into the temple. Similarly, the same distance will be maintained between devotees at the bhoga mandap.

“We appeal people having common cold or flu to refrain from coming to the temple as they might induce panic among other visitors”, said Sanjaya. 

The trust has engaged staff to ensure that devotees wash their hands with soaps before entering the temple. Members of the trust board, Samaleswari Yubak Sangha and priests will look into enforcement of the restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Sambalpur administration on Monday announced prohibition on organising meetings, seminars, workshops, cultural programmes along with all other mass and social gatherings.

It has also ordered closure of supermarkets and malls until March 31. The civic body has decided to set up temporary quarantine centers across the city.   

Similarly, restrictions have been imposed on entry of devotees into Sarala temple in Jagatsinghpur district.

On Monday, two of three gates of the temple were closed and only a handful of devotees allowed to enter. District administration has asked temple authorities to avoid large gathering in the temple and ask devotees to sanitise their hands before entering the shrine.

Safety to devotees

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp